Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. 65,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,354. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

