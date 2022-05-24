Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,042 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,158 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,787,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 86,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,444. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.