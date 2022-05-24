Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after buying an additional 92,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

