Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,403.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 159,062 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,004,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 216,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 986,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,367 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

