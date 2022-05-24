Hilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 1.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,851,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,311. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. 43,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

