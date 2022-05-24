Hilton Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQD stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,656,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

