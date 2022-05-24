Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

TXN stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,911. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

