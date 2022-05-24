Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $384,000 in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDT. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,059,515.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 118,497 shares of company stock worth $8,570,830. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of INDT stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $625.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

