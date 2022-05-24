Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIPR traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,030. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day moving average is $204.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

