Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $211.99 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Hive has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $211.99 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 430,082,939 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

