Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,041,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

