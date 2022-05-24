HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Acquired by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. HomeStreet comprises approximately 5.4% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $270,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 168,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,316. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $746.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

