Honest (HNST) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Honest (HNST) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $177,503.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.06 or 0.65380520 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00505105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033451 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,027.41 or 1.50542626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

