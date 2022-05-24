Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.96. 2,842,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.64. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

