Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $79,224.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.67 or 0.32293574 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,345.94 or 1.44515424 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.