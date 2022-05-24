Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

