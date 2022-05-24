Hot Cross Price Hits $0.0695 (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can now be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.36 or 0.82017059 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00508887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034020 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,148.89 or 1.47860426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.