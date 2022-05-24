Hovde Group Cuts Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Price Target to $14.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Hovde Group to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.87 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.