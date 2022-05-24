Hovde Group Lowers Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Hovde Group to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 146,887.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.