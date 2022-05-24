Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,588 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $431,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

HBAN stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

