I/O Coin Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $201,646.05 and $321.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00207465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001296 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00329172 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001462 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,595,491 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

