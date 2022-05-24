ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,468.09 or 0.73450097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00508440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,397.10 or 1.48477143 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.