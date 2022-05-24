ICHI (ICHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $281,655.00

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $281,655.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00011215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 269.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,250.37 or 0.83197541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00515337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034022 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.79 or 1.45693947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,723,757 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

