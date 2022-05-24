IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.17 on Thursday, reaching $362.16. 505,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

