Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $433.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Illumina stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,927. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.23. Illumina has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

