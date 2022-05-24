Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $433.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.08.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Illumina stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,927. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.23. Illumina has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
