Illuvium Price Hits $292.40 (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $190.31 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $292.40 or 0.00998808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.95 or 0.88935208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00503409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $43,732.73 or 1.49384964 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

