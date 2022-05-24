Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 338,107 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 30.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $54.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.
Several analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
