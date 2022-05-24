Indexed Finance Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $470,551.94 and approximately $408.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,921.25 or 0.54095835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.81 or 1.46223289 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars.

