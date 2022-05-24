Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 6.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

