Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 0.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,487. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $257.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.