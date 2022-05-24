Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,991 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up approximately 5.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.90 and a 200 day moving average of $284.49.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.