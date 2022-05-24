Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,858. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

