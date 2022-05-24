Ink Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $264,691.80 and $21.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 60.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

