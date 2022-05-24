InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.21.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
