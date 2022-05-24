Insider Selling: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,358,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,169,021.48.

Peter Wilson Tagliamonte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00.

BSX stock traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. 348,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,308. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$136.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

