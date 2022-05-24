Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $177.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.54.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

