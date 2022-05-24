Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $227.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.