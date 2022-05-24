Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 861 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.65 and a 200 day moving average of $212.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06.

