Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 4,324 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,889,000 after buying an additional 404,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

