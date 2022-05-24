Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

