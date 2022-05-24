Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 127,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 84,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $218.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day moving average is $297.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

