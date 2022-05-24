Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The company had a trading volume of 153,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

