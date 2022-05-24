Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.55. 13,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day moving average of $231.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.