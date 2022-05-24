Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.34. 4,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.37. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.