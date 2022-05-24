Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,072. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

