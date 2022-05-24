Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $202.85

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.85, but opened at $224.90. Insulet shares last traded at $214.34, with a volume of 18,510 shares changing hands.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

Get Insulet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.