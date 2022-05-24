Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $202.85

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.85, but opened at $224.90. Insulet shares last traded at $214.34, with a volume of 18,510 shares changing hands.
PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.
The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
