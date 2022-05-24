International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,949,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. 93,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,625. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

