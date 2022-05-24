Internet Computer Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.69 or 0.00026171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $88.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.31 or 0.47682718 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00034267 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.29 or 1.47487996 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,940,231 coins and its circulating supply is 233,896,944 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.