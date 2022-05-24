inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,693. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews purchased 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

