Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.62. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

